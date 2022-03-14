﻿Marcos camp hits Aksyon Demokratiko over estate tax issue

Aksyon Demokratiko was embarking on a “negative and hateful campaigning” against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the presidential aspirant’s camp has claimed Friday.

The statement comes after the political party sought clarification from the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) about the status of the Marcos family’s alleged PHP203 billion unsettled estate taxes.

“The penchant for issuing reckless statement by Aksyon Demokratiko on the pretext of knowing the factual antecedents of the matter and having in their possession document or at the very least, a supporting paper to back their claim, when there is none should be abhorred,” said Marcos’ chief of staff and spokesperson Vic Rodriguez.

“After miserably failing to present any basis to anchor on their claim, it has become very clear that the only motivation is to further their negative and hateful campaigning against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos without any regard for decency and responsibility,” he added.

Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernesto Ramel in a letter on March 9 asked the PCGG to clarify Rodriguez’s previous remarks that the commission has an agreement with the Bureau of Internal Revenue regarding the debt.

Ramel said it is a matter of public interest if an agreement has been made but if there was none then it would be “another proof that the camp of Marcos Jr. has again lied as they always do in so many issues about their family.”

Marcos’ camp earlier explained that the properties related to the estate tax case are still under litigation.

Rodriguez previously said that the “BIR and the PCGG have arrived at an agreement for the BIR to wait for the decision on the said case before any collection enforcement activities”.

