﻿Marcos camp belies report UniTeam skipping debates

The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday belied a report the UniTeam is skipping poll-related debates, calling it “fake news”.

“The statement being attributed to me with the title, ‘Wala ng debate para sa mga kandidato ng UniTeam magmula presidente hanggang konsehal,’ is a complete falsity and downright lie,” Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rodriguez said the circulating report quoting him was false information and “part of gutter politics” by Marcos’ opponents.

Meanwhile, Marcos has yet to confirm his participation in the debate being organized by the Commission on Elections on March 19.

Rodriguez earlier said Marcos’ participation would only be confirmed “if his hectic campaign schedules permit.”

Source: Philippines News Agency