Marcos calls for more healthcare public-private tie-ups

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on Wednesday pushed for more public-private partnerships (PPP) to improve healthcare delivery across the country. During the groundbreaking ceremony of the St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Marcos said the government and private sector must work together to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to every Filipino. He also stressed the need for a whole-of-society approach to enforce effective health policies that leave no one behind. 'Sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan ng malalakas na pangangatawan ng mamamayan, maitatatag natin ang isang progresibong Pilipinas, kung saan walang mapababayaan at walang maiiwan sa ating pagtahak tungo sa mas maginhawa, mas ligtas na pamumuhay sa darating na panahon, (Through unity and cooperation among able-bodied citizens, we could establish a progressive Philippines where no one is left behind as we strive to achieve a comfortable and safe life for all)," he said. The President particularly urged the private sector and medical professionals to back the administration's healthcare programs. 'Hinihikayat ko ang pribadong sektor at ang propesyong medikal na suportahan at isulong ang mga programang pangkalusugan ng pamahalaan, tulad sa larangan ng serbisyong medikal at [pamumuhunan] sa imprastraktura pangkalusugan, lalo na sa mga malalayo at salat na komunidad (I am encouraging the private sector and medical professionals to support and advocate for our healthcare programs in the government, such as medical services and funding health infrastructure, especially in far-flung and disadvantaged communities)," he said. He urged the Department of Health (DOH) and the San Jose del Monte city government to collaborate to ensure children and maternity hospitals will be constructed on time and by current standards. One of the administration's development initiatives under the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan (PHFDP) is the St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital. The healthcare facility, classified as a Level-1 hospital, will have 65 hospital beds, as well as an operating room, recovery room, maternity and isolation facilities, clinical laboratory, imaging center, and pharmacy.

Source: Philippines News Agency