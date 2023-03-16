Marcos breaks ground for 20K housing units in Camarines Sur

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led on Thursday the groundbreaking ceremonies for the construction of more than 20,000 housing units in Camarines Sur as part of the government's Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. In his speech, Marcos said the projects are anchored on the goal of providing a comfortable, orderly and decent life to all Filipinos. 'Ang pagkakaroon ng sariling bahay ay pangarap ng lahat ng Pilipino na nais magkaroon ng isang lugar kung saan sila makakapagsimula ng bagong kabanata ng kanilang buhay (Owning your own house is the dream of all Filipinos who want to have a place where they can start a new chapter in their lives),' he said. The Camarines Sur 4PH Project will consist of five residential towers with more than 10,000 housing units on a six-hectare land along Panganiban Drive, Naga City. Four commercial buildings will also be built surrounding the residential towers. The other housing project is intended for Naga City residents and is located in Barangay Balatas. It will include another 10,000 housing units, for a total of 20,000. Marcos said these are not just infrastructure but also a social projects. "Ibang klaseng project ito, masasabi ninyo na infrastructure project dahil meron tayong tinatayo but it is also a social project dahil may social cost... ito ang mga problema hinaharap ng ating mga kababayan...kapag wala silang magandang tahanan na uuwian, kung saan sila makapagpahinga, kung saan sila makapiling nila ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. Yun po ay hindi ito prebilihiyo para sa isang tao, ito po ay sa aking pananaw ay karapatan ng tao (This is a different kind of project, you can say that it is an infrastructure project because we are building something but it is also a social project because there is a social cost... these are the problems our countrymen face... when they don't have a good home where they can rest, where they can be with their loved ones. That's not a privilege for a person, for me this is a human right)," the President said. He said the administration's goal is to build 1 million houses each year under his six-year term to provide the people with decent housing and address the 6 million housing backlog in the country. 'Lahat ito nais natin paabutin ng anim na milyon na bagong pabahay dahil 'pag pinag-aaralan natin ang housing sa Pilipinas, 'yan ang numerong lumalabas na kulang na pabahay para sa ating mga kababayan (All of this we want to reach 6 million new housing units because when we study the housing in the Philippines, that is the number that appears to be lacking for our countrymen),' Marcos said. Aside from providing houses under the project, the government also wants residents to have access to basic and vital facilities such as schools, markets, medical facilities as well as livelihood infrastructure. The President also called on different government agencies, construction companies, private financial institutions, and other partners to adhere to government rules and regulations in carrying out their projects. Meanwhile, Camarines Sur Gov. Vincenzo Renato Luigi Reyes Villafuerte thanked the Chief Executive for the projects that were poured into his province. "Mr. President, the mere fact that you are here in Camarines Sur is a message for everyone that we should all unite for peace and prosperity... I am truly honored and indebted that the province of Camarines Sur is among its first beneficiaries. I am proud to announce that under this developmental project, 10,000 housing units will be built for the people of Camarines Sur," Villafuerte said. He said that since the Bicol Region is always visited by typhoons, it is a big help to have safe, strong and comfortable houses. "Ang 10,000 bahay na ito ang magpapabago, magpapaganda sa buhay ng mahigit 50,000 Camarinenses, hindi lamang natin mapapabuti ang pang araw-araw na buhay ng bawat mamayang Pilipino, mabibigyan din natin silang bagong pag-asa (These 10,000 houses will change and improve the lives of more than 50,000 Camarinenses, not only will we improve the daily lives of every Filipino, we will also give them new hope). So I call on all Camarinenses, I call on all Bicolanos, let us unite under the leadership of our President because his success is our success)" Villafuerte said. The governor also said it was Marcos who opposed proposals to divide the province of Camarines Sur when he was still a senator. "He was the only senator back then who fought and stood firm so that Camarines Sur would not be divided. Our President has always believed in the power of unity. He wanted our province to remain united. He wants our country to be united," he added. Villafuerte, during the event, presented a resolution by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur declaring Marcos as an adopted son of Camarines Sur. Meanwhile, the Chief Executive acknowledged Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion's achievements at the Balatas New Development Area (BNDA) where a national high school, a modern hospital, an events/evacuation center and an agricultural demo farm have been established in the past months. Legacion has earlier committed to the city's locals to build affordable homes for informal settlers and constituents who are low-income earners. Five more housing projects are lined up in other barangays of the city. For his part, Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said aside from Camarines Sur, other provinces in the Bicol Region will also have housing projects. "The province of Albay also signified for a housing project. This is only the start, we will have more to come for the whole Bicolandia," he said. Acuzar added that the project is expected to be completed by next year. He noted that as of March 16, the "Pambansang Pabahay" has sealed 83 memorandums of understanding and a total of 19 groundbreaking activities in the country. Also present during the activity in Naga City aside from Gov. Villafuerte and Legacion were Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte and Camarines Sur 5th District Rep. Miguel Luis Villafuerte as well as some members of the Cabinet and other local officials.

