Marcos asks Filipinos to contribute to achieving ‘Bagong Pilipinas’

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. underscored the role of every Filipino in his administration's goal to achieve "Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines)." In his latest vlog released on Saturday, Marcos challenged Filipinos to strive to fulfill their respective New Year's resolutions. Like many Filipinos, Marcos said he also has resolutions he wanted to work on for self-improvement and change. These include spending more time with his family, maintaining good health, having regular exercise to lessen stress for stronger immunity, and being more cool-headed when it comes to driving. 'Pero siyempre, nangingibabaw sa ating New Year's resolution ang mga mithiin natin sa bayan dahil marami pang kailangang gawin, marami pang kailangan pagandahin, at marami pang kailangan ayusin para naman tuluy-tuloy ang pagsulong natin tungo sa isang Bagong Pilipinas. (But, of course, topping our New Year's resolution is our aspirations for the country because there is still much to be done, a lot to improve, and a lot to fix so that we can continue to progress towards a New Philippines),' the President said. He said individual and community involvement are needed to achieve the administration's goals. He said that aside from the government, he would make sure, with the help of Filipinos, that Bagong Pilipinas will be attained by the nation through 'Bagong Pilipino,' citing the significance of everyone's New Year's resolutions. Filipinos could start with themselves and their families by observing punctuality, being more productive in their work, and spending prudently. He encouraged Filipinos to improve and develop themselves by reading books, learning new technologies, observing personal grooming and self-discipline, and becoming a good citizen and family member. As the nation observes Community Development Day this weekend, Marcos said it is a reminder of the importance of improving and developing local communities. 'Sa mga susunod na linggo ay lalo niyo pang mauunawaan at mararamdaman ang ibig sabihin ng Bagong Pilipi nas. (In the next weeks, you will have a better understanding of what Bagong Pilipinas means),' Marcos said. 'Papaigtingin natin ang paghihikayat sa lahat na maging bahagi ng pagpapaganda ng ating barangay, siyudad, probinsiya, at ng buong bansa. Dahil walang Bagong Pilipinas kung walang Bagong Pilipino. (We will further encourage everyone to be part of improving our barangay, city, province, and the whole country. There will be no New Philippines without a New Filipino),' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency