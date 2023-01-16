Marcos arrives in Switzerland for World Economic Forum

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for his inaugural participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos and his official delegation arrived at the Zurich-Kloten International Airport at 4:27 p.m., Zurich time (9:47 p.m., Philippine time) via Philippine Airlines Flight PR001.

Marcos will be joining world leaders and chief executive officers (CEOs) in the coming days at the 2023 annual meeting of the WEF, which carries the theme "Cooperation in a Fragmented World", Garafil said.

This year's forum is the first in-person meeting since 2020 and before the world came to a standstill because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his departure statement, Marcos said he would highlight the steps the Philippines is taking to mend the fissures of such fragmentation, especially with the government partnering with friends and allies around the world.

Marcos said he was looking forward to meeting with various government and business leaders at the WEF and strengthening partnerships in the years to come.

Marcos said he would also take this opportunity to exchange views on pressing issues with other government leaders, policymakers, business executives and entrepreneurs, civic society advocates and academic experts.

He is also expected to meet with the Filipino community during his trip.

Marcos was invited by Prof. Klaus Schwab, the founder and Chair Emeritus of the WEF, on the sidelines of both the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Phnom Penh and Bangkok, respectively, in November last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency