Marcos appoints Imelda Papin to PCSO Board

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed singer-turned-politician Imelda Papin as acting member of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). According to a Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Facebook post, Papin, known in the local showbiz scene as the 'Jukebox Queen,' took her oath of office before Marcos on Tuesday at the Malacañan Palace. Papin, who rose to fame in the 1970s, has had a long history in politics outside her decades-long music career. She served as vice governor of Camarines Sur from 1998 to 2004 and from 2019 to 2022. Papin sought congressional seats representing districts in Bulacan and Camarines Sur, but was unsuccessful. She also ran for senator in 2010 but was also unsuccessful. Source: Philippines News Agency