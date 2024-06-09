Marcos advocates for patriotism, promotes June 10-12 events

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to join the government in celebrating the 126th Independence Day as he highlighted a series of activities to mark the commemoration on June 10 to 12. In a video message posted on social media Sunday, Marcos encouraged the public to awaken their Filipino spirit, wave proudly the Philippine flag and immortalize the essence of the country's independence. 'Itong Buwan ng Kalayaan, gisingan pa natin ang ating diwa sa pagka-Pilipino. Buhayin ang mga nasyonalismo sa ating dugo at iwagayway ang bandilang Pilipino (This Independence month, let's awaken our Filipino spirit. Revive nationalism in our blood and wave the Filipino flag),' Marcos said. 'Dapat makilahok tayong lahat sa pagdiriwang na ito (We should all participate in this celebration),' he added. On Monday, Marcos said some attractions will be organized at Quirino Grandstand and Burnham Green in Rizal Park, such as cooking competition, obstacle course race, nightly free concerts, tiangge (flea mar ket) for local products and free film showing on Filipino heroes. A one-stop shop caravan of government services will also be set up in the venue, the President said. 'At syempre, sa a-dose ng Hunyo, magkakaroon tayo ng parada ng Kalayaan kung saan dalawampu't dalawa na float na gawang Pinoy ang paparada. Makikilahok ang iba't ibang probinsya (Of course, on the 12th of June, there will be a Freedom Parade featuring 22 locally-made floats. Different provinces will join this),' he said. To cap off the celebration, a free concert of the girl group Bini will be held on June 12 after the parade. Source: Philippines News Agency