Marcos admin determined to help ex-rebels: NTF-ELCAC

MANILA: The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) said Friday the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is keen on providing multi-faceted opportunities to former rebels.

This is part of the government’s counter-insurgency efforts and whole-of-nation approach against insurgent groups.

NTF-ELCAC vice chairperson and National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos made this assurance during the Regional Development and Security Forum in Zamboanga City held from Wednesday to Thursday.

During the forum, Carlos emphasized the importance of peacebuilding for economic growth.

“The magic word really is to ‘sustain’ it, because no economic growth will happen, whenever there is no peace and order,” she said.

The Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ZDS PTF-ELCAC) also presented the progress of “Project Good Life for Friends Rescued” as a deradicalization and reintegration program of the ZDS PTF-ELCAC.

The term “friends rescued” refers to former rebels who are undertaking the reintegration program of the government.

The task group established its Good Life Academy in partnership with the 53rd Infantry Battalion, local government units, concerned national government agencies, the JH Cerilles State College, and the private sector.

The program projects a whole-of-nation approach with the participation of national agencies in providing former rebels of the 53rd Infantry Battalion with a new life with the end goal of ending communist terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Former rebels are encouraged to participate in different Good Life curriculums for one year, which shall improve their overall well-being and teach them skills needed to build their own livelihoods and contribute to economic growth.

The project has graduated its first batch, composed of 41 friends rescued, and is changing the lives of 50 more former rebels for its second batch, which started on July 27.

Under the whole-of-nation approach required by Executive Order 70, Project Good Life is the result of the cooperation and dedication of several national government agencies, business organizations, and civil society organizations.

Source: Philippines News Agency