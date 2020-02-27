March 2 special non working holiday in La Union

MalacaAang has declared March 2 as a special non working holiday in La Union province to mark the celebration of its 170th founding anniversary.

It is but fitting and proper that the people of the province of La Union be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in Proclamation 911 issued on Monday.

In his video message posted on the province's official Facebook page, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III urged his province mates to aim for transformation and focus on love, which is the theme of this year's celebration.

We strongly move forward to becoming the heart of agr(o) tourism in Northern Luzon by 2025, he said.

Before the celebration, Smile Train Global Ambassador and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray will join the free cleft lip and palate screening and treatment on March 1.

Other services will be offered for free to the residents of the province, such as medical services, notarial services for indigents, legal assistance, and jobs assistance desk.

An agro tourism village, which opened on February 21 and would last until March 2, showcases the province's top agricultural products.

