Marcaida leaves Kaya Iloilo

Kaya Iloilo is now looking for a new head coach for the upcoming Philippines Football League season as Noel Marcaida already left the club.

"It is unfortunate that we now have to part ways," Marcaida said in a statement on Thursday night. "I will now pursue new paths," he added.

With him at the helm, Kaya Iloilo won the 2018 Copa Paulino Alcantara and made its way back to the AFC Cup last year.

Kaya Iloilo also finished in second place behind Ceres Negros in the PFL in the past two seasons.

"Kaya FC Iloilo will always occupy a special place in my heart," Marcaida said.

He even added that he "would welcome an opportunity to work with the club again at some point in the future."

Source: Philippines News Agency