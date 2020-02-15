Marawi road rehab moves forward

Pace of progress dramatically accelerated in just five months since three groups of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contractors began the rehabilitation of 18.97 kilometer Marawi Transcentral Road Project Stage 1 in Lanao Del Sur.

The urgent rehabilitation of transcentral roads damaged by armed conflict in Marawi City is part of the DPWH flagship infrastructure projects and Build, Build, Build agenda of the President Rodrigo Duterte administration and DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.

In his report to Villar following his inspection, DPWH Undersecretary for Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations and Technical Services Emil Sadain said with the aggressive push of implementing office UPMO Roads Management Cluster 1 (Bilateral) led by project director Virgilio Castillo and project manager Francisco Sawali, the construction activities of contractors are everywhere in every area of the PHP970 million road project financed by a grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The notable accomplishments are stretches of completed single and double lanes of 280 millimeters portland concrete cement pavement (PCCP) road, excavation, and installation of rectangular line canal for managing water runoff, and laying and compaction of subgrade and subbase materials ready for PCCP pouring.

Sadain was joined in the inspection by Castillo, Sawali, retired general John Dominic Pulido from Office of Secretary Villar, Dr. Reynaldo Medina of Woodfields Consultants Inc., Marawi City rehabilitation action officer assistant director Honorato Saldua Jr., overall project coordinator assistant director Botoanun Baunto, Neijam Langa and project engineers Yacob Mambuay, Reyderick Siozon, and Subhair Pasandalan.

In his meeting, Sadain lauded the amiable cooperation and commitment of consultants, contractors, and DPWH assigned personnel as well as the fostering of effective partnerships with stakeholders that if continuously sustain will eventually advance the completion of the project which is expected by the middle of 2021.

However, Sadain also reminded them to maintain the work quality putting into consideration the present and future traffic volumes, and provide adequate drainage that can carry the stormwater as an important element in pavement performance.

Stage 1 construction of Marawi Transcentral Road includes CP 1A with two sections of Bacong Iligan Marawi Road, with a total length of 9.41 kilometers, and accomplishment to date of 13.81 percent by contractors Unimasters Conglomeration, Inc./M.M.A. Achiever Const. and Dev't Corp./CDH Construction/Flying Seven Construction (JV); CP 1B with five road sections of Bacong Poona Marantao Marawi Road, GMA Terminal Access, Marawi Cadre New Capitol Road, Marcos Boulevard, and Idarus Road, a total length of 5.45 kilometers, and accomplishment to date of 41 percent by contractors Al Hussein Const. / N.B. Sabo Const. (JV); and CP 2 with two road sections of MSU GMA Terminal Road and Lumidong Amaipakpak Road, with a total length of 3.90 kilometers, and accomplishment to date of 16.82 percent by contractor Kouzbary Builders.

Given the urgency of the project in support of the government's effort to rebuild conflict affected Marawi City, the urgent rehabilitation of road networks will also pave the way for improved mobility of people and for better access to goods and services, added Sadain.

Source: Philippines News Agency