Marawi rehabilitation works go full blast

The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) on Monday announced that the rehabilitation programs are now on “full blast” for the benefit of displaced families affected by the 2017 terror siege.

In a statement, the Task Force vowed to finish key infrastructure and housing developments that will benefit both the local government and its residents.

TFBM said it plans to finish the Marawi Maritime Outpost through the Armed Forces of the Philippines; Grand Padian Central Market, School of Living Tradition, Peace Memorial Park, Marawi Museum, five barangay halls with health centers, and madrasah schools, in partnership with the local government.

The projects are funded under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management – Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program (NDRRM-MRRP).

On Tuesday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it will continue to distribute the Transitory Family Support Package to every family, amounting to PHP14,400.

Meanwhile, the Army’s 55th Engineering Brigade, together with 12 homeowners’ associations in Marawi City, will continue with the construction and site development of the promised 50 permanent shelters in Barangay Kilala.

The housing project was supported by the UN-Habitat through the support of the Japanese government. The property was bought by the National Housing Authority, which is a member-agency of TFBM.

Also on Monday, a “ceremonial switch-on” was held at the Sectors 1 and 2 of Marawi City’s “Most Affected Area” (MAA) as a symbol of regaining power lines and power supply in the areas.

The activity is part of the energization program under the Road Networks with Underground Facilities, which was also funded through NDRRM-MRRP.

TFBM said it also plans to reconstruct and renovate 31 mosques within the Islamic City’s MAA or “ground zero.”

TFBM chairman Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, who also heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), said in earlier interviews that the order to speed up the rehabilitation works came from President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“We already have an inventory which of these sites that need total reconstruction and those that require retrofitting and repairs,” del Rosario said.

