﻿Marawi rehab non-stop amid Ramadan, elections

The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) will continue the massive rehabilitation in Marawi City amid the observance of Ramadan and election activities.

On Friday, TFBM chief and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHUSD) Secretary Eduardo del Rosario reported the completion of the construction of four barangay (village) complexes in Bangolo, East Marinaut, Dansalan, and Lumbac Madaya, all located in the city’s most affected area (MAA).

The finished works brought to 13 the village complexes, equipped with a health center and a madrasah (Islamic school), already completed by the TFBM.

“We remain on track to complete a substantial number of the infrastructure projects by the end of the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. As you can see, reconstruction works are continuing. Some implementing agencies even increased the number of workers to finish their projects within the timeline,” del Rosario said in a statement.

“Even in the election period, you will see the construction is ongoing,” he added.

Del Rosario said the project symbolizes the Duterte administration’s “strong commitment” to assist and rebuild the lives of the victims of the infamous 2017 Marawi siege.

“With facilities like these, the public is assured of quality service from local government officials,” he added. “This is part of good governance na masasabi natin dahil magkakaroon ng belonging ang barangay, ang leadership ng barangay (that we can because the leadership of the Barangay) will be given right authority.”

Del Rosario noted that barangay chairpersons converted their own houses into offices to cater to the needs of their constituents.

“The new barangay halls are part of the three main objectives of the Marawi rehabilitation: to serve as a catalyst for growth and development, become a model of good governance, and promote a peaceful environment,” he said.

A permanent shelter project site composed of 438 two-bedroom housing units is also slated to be awarded to beneficiaries next month in a time for the observance of Marawi Week of Peace and commemoration of the start of the siege between government forces and terrorists allied with the Islamic State.

Among the projects now in the final stages of completion are Rizal Park, School of Living Traditions, Marawi Museum, Marawi Peace Park, the 4,000-seat Sarimanok Sports Stadium, Marawi Convention Center, and Grand Padian Market.