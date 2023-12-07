Marawi City, Philippines – OPAPRU Announces Trauma Healing Sessions for MSU Blast Victims

Manila – The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) has pledged to provide trauma healing sessions for the victims of the recent bombing at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City. This attack, which occurred on December 3, resulted in four fatalities and injured at least 50 individuals.

According to Philippines News Agency, these sessions are aimed at aiding victims and survivors in overcoming the emotional distress caused by the violent event. Galvez emphasized the initiative's goal to help those affected recover emotionally and move forward. Additionally, Galvez remarked on the expected increase in surrenders from communist rebels following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s amnesty program. He expressed confidence that the program would encourage more individuals to abandon armed conflict and reintegrate into society. Galvez further asserted that the Philippines is demonstrating to the world the benefits of choosing peace and assured ongoing commitment to the comprehensive peace process under the current administration.