Maraño vows to give best in PNVF Champions League

MANILA: Expect seasoned player Aby Maraño to perform well for new team Chery Tiggo in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League women's tournament at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila starting Sunday. The 31-year-old spiker promised to give her best, hoping to lead the team to a title victory in the event organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon 'Tats' Suzara. 'To be the champions,' said Maraño when asked by the media about what she wants to achieve during the tournament's formal launching at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) conference room inside the Rizal Memorial Sport Complex in Malate, Manila on Friday. 'I and my new team won't allow our hardship and dedication in training go to waste,' she added. Maraño is one of the stars to watch out for in the tournament that will be aired live on One Sports and One Sports+ and livestreamed on Pilipinas Live and on delayed basis on Cignal. Also present were player Rem Palma of Petro Gazz as well as the team captains and lead pl ayers of defending champion College of Saint Benilde (CSB), Cignal HD and Philippine Army. 'It's a wide-open field as all teams vow to wage strong fights,' said PNVF Secretary General Donaldo Caringal of the third edition of the Champions League. 'With a balanced cast of seasoned pro clubs, new-look squads and collegiate teams, expect the matches to be a toss-up for the prestigious title.' Sunday's double-header will feature Chery Tiggo against Cignal at 6 p.m. after the match between Philippine Army and Petro Gazz at 3:30 p.m. CSB will kick off its title defense against Petro Gazz on Monday. The men's competition will start on Feb. 11. Cignal HD, PGJC Philippine Navy, Savouge Spin Doctors and CSB are in Pool A while VNS Asereht Griffins, Iloilo D'Navigators, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army are in Pool B. Besides Maraño, the Kungfu Reyes-mentored Chery Tiggo will also parade former F2 Logistics star Ara Galang and former Premiere Volleyball League MVP Mylene Paat and Eya Laure. Cignal and Petro Gazz will also have former F2 players libero Dawn Macandili and Myla Pablo-a former Angel and PVL MVP. The Champions League will have the Top 4 teams battling in the knockout semis after the single-round eliminations. Source: Philippines News Agency