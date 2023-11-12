Mapua grabs NCAA lead after edging San Beda, Lyceum loss

Paolo Hernandez sank a three-pointer in the final 32 seconds to lift Mapua University past San Beda University, 71-69, and to the solo leadership in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Sunday. The Cardinals notched their 12th win in 15 outings while the Red Lions absorbed their sixth loss against eight victories. Earlier, a triple also allowed Perpetual Help to nip Lyceum, 81-80, and relegate its victim to second at 11-4. Mark Omega played hero for the Altas when he fired the game-winner with 2.3 seconds remaining. Marcus Nitura had 18 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block for Perpetual, which joined Emilio Aguinaldo College in sixth place at 8-7. Enoch Valdez paced Lyceum with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. In the other game, College of Saint Benilde clobbered San Sebastian College, 78-68, to improve its record to 10-5. Reigning Most Valuable Player Will Gozum led the Blazers with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Romel Calahat made 14 points, nine rebounds while Alex Desoyo contributed 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Stags, which took their 10th loss against five wins.

Source: Philippines News Agency