Manila Zoo open to visitors for Christmas, New Year holidays

MANILA: The Manila Zoo, one of the capital city's famous landmarks, would be open to visitors for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, in an advisory on Friday, announced the changes in the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden's operating hours. The zoo will operate on shortened hours on Dec. 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2024 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. On the other hand, Parks and Recreation Bureau chief Roland Marino reported that the zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 to 28 and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 30. Lacuna, meanwhile, said the Manila Clock Tower Museum will be closed for reservations and viewing on Dec. 26. The museum will resume its operations on Dec. 27. Aside from the zoo and clock tower, families can visit other attractions in the city -- the Mehan Gardens located near the City Hall, where there is an ongoing Christmas Bazaar and Intramuros which is home to two of the country's iconic churches, the Manila Cat hedral and the San Agustin Church. Other popular sites in the city are Luneta Park, the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach, the Divisoria shopping district and Binondo, where the world's oldest Chinatown is located. Source: Philippines News Agency