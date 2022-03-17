﻿Manila Water’s capital expenditures hit P13.7-B in 2021

Manila Water posted a record high PHP13.7 billion capital expenditures (CapEx) in 2021, surpassing the PHP10.7 billion recorded in 2020.

“This is the highest CapEx record since the privatization of water service in the East Zone in 1997,” Manila Water spokesperson Jeric Sevlla Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the increase in capital expenditures was achieved “despite the continued challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Major components of the investment are the construction of new facilities and networks to expand service coverage, rehabilitation and improvement on existing assets and facilities for both water and wastewater, compliance projects relating to biological nutrient removal (BNR) for wastewater facilities, and the implementation of interim water source projects.

These intervening water sources are critical to ensuring water availability in the coming peak demand months during summer, while major new water sources are still being built by the government.

Completed sources include deep wells with a total capacity of over 100 million liters per day (MLD).

Major water system projects have also contributed to the investment. These include the East Bay Water Supply System Project, which will utilize Laguna Lake as the source, the Calawis Water Supply System Project which will treat and distribute water from the Upper Marikina Watershed, the Marikina Portable Water Treatment Plant, which will utilize Marikina River as a water source, and the landmark Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) project which entails the construction of a fourth aqueduct from the La Mesa Dam to the Balara Treatment Plants (BTPs).

This is the first infrastructure project in Metro Manila to deploy a tunnel boring machine (TBM) in an urban setting, which is currently tunneling underneath Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, while causing no inconvenience to motorists, Sevilla said.

Manila Water has been compliant with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ standards on environment protection through its biological nutrient removal (BNR) on wastewater projects. These include BNR Retrofitting in East Avenue, Quezon City, BNR Granular Adsorption Media in FTI Taguig, and BNR Operational Adjustment in Olandes Marikina.

Sevilla said aside from projects related to BNR compliance, major investments were also made into the construction of more wastewater system projects.

Among these are the Mandaluyong West Sewerage System, the Hinulugang Taktak Sewerage System Project with its sewage treatment plant (STP) being constructed in Antipolo City, the San Mateo-Rodriguez Sewerage System, and the North and South Pasig Sewerage System, where the Ilugin STP now on its test-run phase.

In total, Manila Water has awarded 282 projects in 2021. These projects have been completed through collaboration with government agencies and a healthy pool of contractors, in compliance with international standards.

“It is imperative for us to focus our capital spending to meet both our water supply and sewerage service obligations. Despite the challenges, we continue to serve more than 7 million people in the East Zone with safe and reliable water supply, covering over 1.3 million households and with more than 5,000 kilometers of network pipelines,” Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer JV Emmanuel de Dios said.

He said Manila Water invested closed to PHP40 billion in capital expenditures over more than 20 years and intends to invest over PHP38 billion more this year for wastewater.

“Wastewater coverage in the East Zone is now over 30 percent, equivalent to 2 million people served through nearly 400 kilometers of laid sewer network. This is a significant increase from only 3 percent coverage when we took over operations from MWSS in 1997. These accomplishments, in turn, would not have been possible if not for the support and guidance of MWSS,” De Dios added.

Source: Philippines News Agency