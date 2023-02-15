Manila Water to spend P833 million for Rizal projects

MANILA: The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) is set to spend PHP833 million for mainline extension and individualization projects slated for implementation this year in Rizal province.

“Manila Water’s mission to deliver world-class services tailored to the needs of the communities it serves continues, as the company boosts the implementation of its service expansion program this year particularly for Rizal province,” the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Despite challenges in terrain, Manila Water continuously reaches out to its customers, extending its water network and constructing new facilities even in the highest and farthest parts of Rizal to provide water access to its new customers, and better service for their existing customers,” it added.

Manila Water said 11 mainline extension projects will be done in several municipalities in Rizal and 10 mainline extension projects in Antipolo City.

Individualization projects will also be implemented in Town and Country Executive Village in Antipolo City and Aurora subdivision in Angono town.

Once completed, these projects are expected to bring better water quality, pressure and supply to a total of 45,205 families in Rizal province.

Under its PHP181-billion Service Improvement Plan for 2023-2027, the water company has earmarked capital expenditure of PHP2.8 billion.

The priorities for service expansion include the underserved and still-unserved areas, as well as marginalized communities in its service area, particularly in Rizal province.

The water company last year installed a total of 33,070 new domestic water service connections, which translate to 165,350 families now enjoying 24/7 water supply and quality water and sanitation services from Manila Water.

These bring to 1,095,143 the total number of domestic connections that the water company serves by the end of 2022. (With reports from Perfecto Raymundo Jr.,

Source: Philippines News Agency