Manila Water sets free desludging for Q1 of ‘23

MANILA: The Manila Water Company (Manila Water) on Thursday announced the schedule of its free monthly desludging caravan for the first quarter of 2023.

In January 2023, Manila Water’s desludging services will be available in Barangays 765, 767, 775, 790, 791, 796, and 798 in the City of Manila, Barangay Bagong Ilog in Pasig City, Barangays Calumpang and Mahabang Parang in Binangonan and Barangay Mahabang Parang in Angono, Rizal.

In February 2023, the desludging caravan will go around Barangays Magtanggol and Tabacalera in the municipality of Pateros, and Tandang Sora and Krus na Ligas in Quezon City.

In March 2023, the desludging caravan will go back to Tandang Sora and Krus na Ligas in Quezon City and will also visit Barangay UP Campus. Desludging services will also be available to customers in Barangays Martirez del 96 and Santo Rosario-Kanluran in Pateros, Barangays 764, 769, 776, 778, 877, 878, 879, and 880 in Manila, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Pasig City and Barangay San Isidro in Cainta, Rizal.

“From January to September 2022, we have siphoned more than 84,000 septic tanks in our service area. For the coming year, we aim to ramp up our desludging caravan and hit our goal of desludging more than 100,000 septic tanks, which is crucial in ensuring that the collected used water will be properly treated through Manila Water’s septage treatment plants before it is released back to bodies of water,” Manila Water Corporate Communications Department Head Dittie Galang said.

“This equates to reduction in public health risk, and water pollution. With this, we continue to encourage our customers to avail of these services when scheduled, to not incur added cost to their water bill,” Galang added.

Having septic tanks cleaned every five to seven years is vital, not only for regular septic tank maintenance, but also for the protection of the environment and the community as well, she said.

She said customers can coordinate with their respective barangay council, or by calling the Manila Water Consumer Desk Hotline 1627, to verify the specific date of the desludging caravan’s visit in their barangays

Source: Philippines News Agency