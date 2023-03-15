Manila Water prepares for summer months

Manila Water Company (Manila Water) has begun implementing measures to maximize production of its treatment plants and water sources as it prepares for the expected increase in demand during the summer months. These measures support call from the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to ensure water supply during the dry months. 'These measures are part of Manila Water's commitment to ensure that our customers continue to receive 24/7 water services, especially during the summer season where demand normally spikes by 15% due to higher temperatures,' said Manila Water chief operating officer for East Zone Arnold Mortera in a statement on Wednesday. 'We continue to work closely with the MWSS, NWRB (National Water Resources Board), DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) and other government agencies and local government units to always find ways to provide our customers with 24/7 uninterrupted water supply,' he said. Manila Water started carrying out initiatives to meet demand while ensuring adequate water supply reserves for its 7.4 million customers in eastern Metro Manila and Rizal province. In January 2023, Manila Water inaugurated the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 in Quezon City (NBAQ 4). The massive aqueduct is designed to convey up to 1,000 million liters of water per day (MLD) to ensure reliability of water supply in the East Zone. The company also undertook operational adjustments in its Cardona water treatment plant in Rizal province to maximize daily water treatment capacity and supply high quality water to residents of several towns of Rizal. The plant currently treats an average of 106.2 MLD, which is a 30.9-MLD increase from last year's 75.24 MLD average. The two water treatment plants in Balara in Quezon City have also maximized its backwash recovery program which involves retreating the byproduct of the water treatment process. The program has resulted in the plant treating an average of 24.7 MLD for January to February 2023. This is a 13-MLD increase from 11.6 MLD for the same period in 2022. On top of its regular and preventive maintenance activities to ensure that water conveyances and facilities will be fully functional, the water firm also aggressively pursues reduction in water losses or non-revenue water through immediate repair of leaks and rehabilitation of pipes. The water losses averaged at a low level of 12.69 percent in 2022. Manila Water has also lined up additional water sources such as the Marikina River through the 20-MLD Marikina portable water treatment plant, and the newly-rehabilitated Wawa Dam through the first phase of the Wawa-Calawis water supply system in Antipolo City, which can supply up to 80 MLD. Once fully operational, the Wawa-Calawis water supply system is set to provide a total of 518 MLD of water to more than 1 million customers in Antipolo City, and the towns of Baras and Teresa in Rizal.

Source: Philippines News Agency