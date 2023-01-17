Manila Water, Cemex cooperate on decarbonization, future energy

MANILA: The Manila Water Co., Inc. and Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc. (CHP) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate and explore opportunities of mutual interest to meet their respective corporate sustainability objectives.

In a news release, the water company said the intersection of business goals and strategic commitment of both CHP and Manila Water makes it an attractive cooperation to further progress decarbonization and future energy.

Under the MOU, the CHP and Manila Water will build and collaborate on initiatives that accelerate sustainable objectives in circular economy through the use of biosolids as alternative fuels.

Both parties will also explore partnerships in the areas of innovation on sustainable products and services, protection and rehabilitation of biodiversity, and clean energy and efficient water consumption advocacy.

Under the MOU, the CHP and Manila Water will collaborate and share knowledge, expertise, and practices on projects that will be identified as part of the roadmap.

With more businesses considering climate change as one of its top risks and recognizing the Philippines as one of the most vulnerable to its impacts, the partnership between the CHP and Manila Water will seek to reinforce the role of business to propose better solutions, in response to the climate crisis.

Present during the ceremony were CHP president and chief executive officer Luis Guillermo Carrillo, and vice president for planning Jesus Ortiz dela Fuente; Manila Water president and chief executive officer Jose Victor de Dios, and chief administrative officer and chief operating officer for international business Roberto Jose Locsin

Source: Philippines News Agency