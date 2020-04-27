Manila Water bill inquiry through SMS

With the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) extended up to May 15 in Metro Manila to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Manila Water has allowed its customers to use the short messaging system (SMS) of their cellphones to inquire how much their water bill for the month.

Jeric T. Sevilla Jr., Manila Water spokesperson, said the sender will receive information on his outstanding balance and a link to a list of channels and facilities through which customers can settle payment without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Using their mobile phones, customers will simply send the details to 225600:MW<space>BILL<space>CAN<space>last 8 digits of contract account number, he said.

At the same time, customers may also receive a reply informing them of overpayment or of no outstanding balance they have if any, Sevilla said.

Earlier, Manila Water announced the extension of payment due date for 30 days in response to the enforcement of ECQ.

With the suspension of the actual meter reading, water bills are currently derived from the average actual consumption for the past three months prior to the implementation of the ECQ, Sevilla said.

He also said Manila Water is exploring other digital platforms for easier account information access for its customers

Source: Philippines News Agency