Manila to Preserve Remains of Mali, the Philippines’ Only Elephant

Manila, Philippines - Following the death of Mali, the only elephant in the Philippines, the Manila City government has revealed plans to preserve her remains. Mayor Honey Lacuna, in a press conference on Wednesday, discussed the possibility of taxidermy for the animal and preserving her bones as a museum exhibit, acknowledging Mali's significance as a star attraction at the Manila Zoo.

According to Philippines News Agency, discussions with experts have already begun on how to best preserve Mali for display in a museum within the zoo. She also noted that the city government has not yet informed the government of Sri Lanka, which donated Mali to the Philippines. Lacuna clarified that the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. entrusted Mali to the city's care in 1981 under then-mayor Ramon Bagatsing, not in 1977 as previously thought.

Manila Zoo veterinarian Dr. Heinrich Patrick Domingo stated that Mali died of congestive heart failure while also suffering from cancer. The necropsy results revealed that Mali's liver was filled with nodules, her kidneys were inflamed and covered in fat, and tumors were found in her pancreas. These complications likely contributed to her heart's inability to pump sufficient blood, leading to her death.

Mali had reached her maximum lifespan, having died at the age of 43, which is within the typical 40 to 45 years lifespan for elephants. The city government is currently keeping Mali's remains in her enclosure at the zoo as they proceed with the preservation plans.