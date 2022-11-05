Manila to impose liquor, vendors ban near Bar exam venues

The Manila City government announced the implementation of some restrictions within the vicinities of two universities that will serve as venues for the 2022 Bar examinations.

In Executive Order 48 released on Friday, Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan ordered a liquor ban, prohibition of ambulant vendors, and noise control measures in areas near the San Beda University in Mendiola and the De La Salle University (DLSU) along Taft Avenue.

The liquor ban will be imposed within the 500-meter radius of these universities on the following dates:

–Nov. 8, 12 a.m. to Nov. 9, 10 p.m.

–Nov. 12, 12 a.m. to Nov. 13, 10 p.m.

–Nov. 15, 12 a.m. to Nov. 16, 10 p.m.

–Nov. 19, 12 a.m. to Nov. 20, 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, ambulant vendors will be prohibited within these areas on the following dates:

–Nov. 8, 12 a.m. to Nov. 10, 12 a.m.

–Nov. 12, 12 a.m. to Nov. 14, 12 a.m.

–Nov. 15, 12 a.m. to Nov. 17, 12 a.m.

–Nov. 19, 12 a.m. to Nov. 21, 12 a.m.

“Also within the radius and on the same time and dates stated for ambulant vendors, videoke, karaoke, loud sound systems, speakers, and all equipment emitting loud or disturbing sounds, including persons or groups of persons causing loud noises within the vicinity shall also be banned,” it added.

Nearly 10,000 aspiring lawyers are set to take this year’s Bar exams to be held on Nov. 9, 13, 16 and 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency