Manila serves 8.6K passengers under ‘Libreng Sakay’ ops

The City of Manila assisted nearly 9,000 passengers on Monday, the start of the week-long protest of transport groups.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said a total of 8,634 commuters availed of the "Libreng Sakay" (free ride) operations on the first day of the week-long transport strike.

More than 300 transport vehicles were deployed to different routes from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The local government's assistance will continue until Saturday, which was the announced end of the protest.

The strike is being held in Metro Manila and some areas in the country.

Transport groups are protesting the planned modernization of public utility vehicles.

Source: Philippines News Agency