Manila senior high school learners to undergo career guidance

MANILA: Some 9,000 senior high school students in the country's capital will undergo a guidance program on the career path they want to take. The city government on Wednesday launched a "career guidance orientation" program for Grade 11 and 12 students. In a statement, Mayor Honey Lacuna said the program will be spearheaded by the public employment service office (PESO) aimed at educating senior high school students and guide them on what they want to pursue. Meanwhile, PESO head Fernan Bermejo said the program will cover students from a total of 27 schools. He noted that the seminar, which will be carried out for one whole month, will be a whole-day affair and comes at no cost to the participants who are even provided with free food, on orders of the mayor. "Isinagawa ang nasabing orientation upang gabayan at ihanda ang ating mga mag-aaral sa senior high school kung anong career path ang mga posible nilang tahakin tulad ng pagtuloy sa pag-aaral sa kolehiyo, pagtatrabaho at pagnenegosyo (We have launched the orientation to prepare our senior high school students on the career path they can possibly take such as pursuing college education, seeking employment or putting up a business)," Bermejo added. Bermejo said at least 500 students already benefited during an initial career guidance orientation held at the Raja Soliman Science and Technology High School. The project is being conducted in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment, Division of City Schools of Manila and the school management. Source: Philippines News Agency