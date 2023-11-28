Manila Reopens Lagusnilad Underpass After Rehabilitation

Manila – The Lagusnilad underpass in Manila, located along Taft Avenue, was reopened on Tuesday after its rehabilitation was completed. The reopening was led by Mayor Honey Lacuna in a simple ceremony.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mayor Lacuna expressed that the reopening of the underpass is expected to alleviate vehicular traffic in the city, particularly for motorists heading to popular shopping destinations like Quiapo and Divisoria during the holiday season. The underpass now features enhanced lighting and solar studs on the concrete flooring to ensure the safety of motorists.

Emphasizing the improvements, Mayor Lacuna noted that the underpass will no longer flood during rains and will be free from potholes. The city government of Manila took the initiative to repair the underpass, which is under the jurisdiction of the national government, responding to complaints about its deteriorated condition. The rehabilitation, which began in May, involved concreting, drainage system improvements, curing, and waterproofing.

The city government funded PHP50 million of the rehabilitation expenses, while PHP20 million was contributed by Manila 5th District Rep. Irwin Tieng. An additional PHP100 million, committed by the lawmaker, is planned for upgrading the underpass's pumping system.

Alongside the reopening of the underpass, the Manila Police District (MPD) announced readiness to secure the Christmas season. MPD chief Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay shared that plans are in place to ensure smooth traffic flow in shopping areas such as Divisoria, Binondo, and Quiapo. Following Mayor Lacuna's orders, the MPD will focus on keeping major roads free from illegal vendors, enhancing police visibility, setting up help desks in shopping malls, and establishing strategic checkpoints throughout the city.