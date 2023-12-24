Latest News

Manila Records PHP99.2 Billion in GOCC Dividend Collections for 2023

MANILA: The Philippine government has reported a substantial collection of dividends from government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) for the year 2023, surpassing PHP90 billion.

According to Philippines News Agency, the national government has collected PHP99.2 billion from 49 GOCCs, as detailed in its yearend report. This figure not only surpasses the target set for the year but also exceeds the actual dividend collections recorded in 2022.

The DOF attributes this achievement to the administration's effective management of the corporate public sector. The report highlights the vital role of GOCCs in providing public goods, critical social services, and supporting the financing of the national government's development programs.

