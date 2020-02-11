Manila priests ordered to pray for new archbishop

The Archdiocese of Manila on Tuesday ordered all of its priests to say the Prayer for a New Archbishop as the Vatican has yet to appoint Archbishop Emeritus Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle's successor.

In Circular 2020 10, Fr. Reginald Malicdem, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Manila, directed churches under the archdiocese to recite the prayer during Masses.

The 'Prayer for a New Archbishop' is to be prayed in our Masses, after the Post Communion Prayer, Malicdem said in the order.

The prayer, written in both English and Filipino, can be viewed at the Archdiocese of Manila Office of Communications Facebook page.

Prayer for new Manila Archbishop. (Photos from the Archdiocese of Manila Office of Communications Facebook page)

On Sunday, the See of Manila has been rendered vacant (sede vacante) after Tagle left for Rome to assume his new assignment as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

He was appointed by Pope Francis to the post on Dec. 8, 2019.

On Monday, the Vatican appointed Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila.

He will serve the position until a new archbishop is installed.

Source: Philippines News Agency