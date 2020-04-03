Manila, Parañaque beneficiaries first to get Covid-19 aid: Palace

Poor families from Manila and Parañaque affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine will be the first to receive the emergency subsidies from the national government, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a virtual press conference, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said low-income households in Manila and Parañaque are expected to get the national government’s assistance on Friday.

“The subsidies will be distributed starting today in Manila and Parañaque,” said Nograles, who is also the spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Under the PHP200-billion Emergency Subsidy Program, beneficiary-families from Metro Manila will receive a monthly subsidy of PHP8,000 for two months, based on the region’s minimum daily wage rate.

The grant of emergency subsidy to 18 million poor households is provided for in Republic Act (RA) 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act that was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 24.

Nograles said the subsidies for other beneficiaries living outside Manila and Parañaque would be distributed “in the next few days.”

“Hintayin lamang po ninyo ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa inyo ng mga naatasang kawani hinggil sa sistemang ipatutupad upang maayos itong maipapamigay (Just wait for the announcement of the assigned government personnel regarding the system implementation to ensure the orderly distribution of assistance),” he said.

Poor families in Central Luzon and Calabarzon will receive PHP6,500 each, while those living in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Davao region will get PHP6,000 each.

A subsidy of PHP5,500 will be distributed to each beneficiary-family in the Cordillera region, Ilocos region, and Cagayan Valley, while a PHP5,000 aid will be given to each low-income household in Mimaropa, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Of the 18 million beneficiaries, about 4.3 million families are recipients of the PHP2,140 monthly subsidy from the conditional cash transfer component of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Section 4(c) of RA 11469 states that the existing grants provided to 4Ps beneficiaries should be included in the computation of the emergency subsidy.

Nograles said 4Ps beneficiaries would also receive the emergency subsidy starting Friday.

“Sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps, ngayong araw din po sisimulang ipasok sa inyong mga card ang benepisyong ito (To beneficiaries of 4Ps, the money will be transferred to your cards today),” he said.

Local government units (LGUs) have been directed to submit their existing beneficiary database to the DSWD to identify those who are eligible to receive the emergency from the national government.

The DSWD, in coordination with LGUs, has been tapped to lead the distribution of assistance to all 18 million low-income households.

Nograles said the government is open to the proposed release of the roster of beneficiaries and the breakdown of expenses to ensure transparency and avoid possible abuse amid the health crisis.

“As transparent as can be, we’re all for it,” he said. Source: Philippines News Agency