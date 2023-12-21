Manila LGU helps more than 600 families affected by fires

MANILA: A total of 636 families who became victims of fires in Manila have received cash and food assistance from the city government. Mayor Honey Lacuna on Thursday led the distribution of PHP10,000 cash aid to each of these families and PHP3,000 each for eight persons at Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) office. She was assisted by Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto and MDSW chief Re Fugoso. The mayor said a total of nine fires occurred in the city from Nov. 10 to Dec. 13. She said apart from the cash aid, the displaced families were also given hot meals and necessities such as hygiene kits and mats right after they lost their homes to fire. Lacuna called on the residents to refrain from leaving lit candles and charged gadgets unattended which are the usual causes of fires. The latest fire in the city broke out in a residential area at the corner of Capulong and Lacson streets in Tondo on Tuesday night, which injured two persons and left 300 families homeless. Source: Philippines News Agency