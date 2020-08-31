Manila launches ‘e-skwela’ to aid students cope with new normal

The city government of Manila on Monday launched a project aimed at assisting students, teachers and parents cope with the blended distance learning in the so-called “new normal” in the wake of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The “E-skwela” hub, launched in barangay 585, Sampaloc, Manila, was made possible through the partnership of the Ang Probinsyano Partylist, Frontrow, and Barangay 585 officials.

“We appreciate the benefits that this educational hub will bring to students, teachers, and parents, especially those who have been severely affected by the pandemic, in helping them cope with the new normal of learning and conducting our classes so that no one will be left behind,” Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso, who led the opening of the learning hub, said.

He added that this will be an important tool in promoting equal and accessible education to public school students in the city.

The learning mode for this school year has shifted to the blended learning system as face-to-face classes are prohibited amid the pandemic.

This is to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the health safety of the students.

Computers, printers, and Internet connection will be made available at the said e-learning hub for students, teachers, and parents for education and research.

“They can use computers, access the Internet, print materials, conduct research, and prepare for the upcoming classes with these hubs,” Domagoso said.

This will be a big help, Domagoso said, especially that there are parents who may be incapable of buying gadgets for their children, not to mention the data usage for the internet connection.

The hub will also be useful for parents and teachers in printing out their needed modules.

Meanwhile, Domagoso stressed the importance of the private sector partnering with the government.

Today is a manifest of how important the private sector participating in fighting this pandemic na sumisira sa buhay at kabuhayan (which destroys life and livelihood). This is tangible help, mararamdaman ng tao (which the people can see and use),” he said.

Domagoso added that the “E-skwela” hub is one of the best help that the city of Manila has received in this time of pandemic with regards to continuing educating the next generation in the new normal setting.

Stressing the significance of participation and cooperating with the LGU, Domagoso is confident that we will soon defeat Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency