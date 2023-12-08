Manila Increases Contribution to UN Refugee Agency

Manila - The Philippine government has committed USD150,000, approximately PHP8.3 million, to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in aiding refugees and displaced persons in 2024. This announcement was made at the UNHCR Pledging Conference held in Geneva on December 5.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Kristine Leilani Salle, this increased voluntary contribution is 50% more than the Philippines' annual contributions in past years. Salle emphasized the importance of global collaboration to support refugees, stateless persons, asylum seekers, and other displaced individuals. The Philippines has consistently supported the UNHCR, contributing to specific response plans in 2023 for crises in Rohingya, Ukraine, and Sudan. Current UNHCR data reveals over 108 million people are displaced globally, with low- and middle-income countries hosting 76% of these individuals. The UNHCR requires a minimum of USD10.6 billion to assist an estimated 130 million displaced or stateless people by the end of 2024.