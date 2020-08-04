Manila deploys 400 Covid-19 marshals amid MECQ reimposition

The city government of Manila has deployed some 400 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) safety marshals to watch, remind and make sure that people in public places strictly follow imposed health safety protocols.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the deployment of the Covid-19 marshals on Tuesday in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan.

In an interview, he said these individuals are enforcers of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) but are temporarily deployed as marshals to help augment uniformed personnel in enforcing health protocols such as the wearing of face mask, observance of safe physical distancing and following the established hours of curfew.

“We will help our uniformed personnel in the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the MPD (Manila Police District). We will augment them for their effort to keep peace and order of the city,” he said.

These deputized civilian authorities, as Domagoso describes them, underwent an orientation on basic laws and ordinances of the city.

“What they will do is to mingle in the community, in plainclothes, and remind and warn people who maybe are in a group or those falling in line, that there is Covid-19 and therefore they must follow the protocols,” Domagoso said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Domagoso said he will continue to remind the public, in case they forget, that whatever type of quarantine is imposed, Covid-19 is around and may infect anyone at any time.

In extreme cases when somebody refuses to heed the reminders, he said members of the MPD may come in to strictly implement existing laws, which means cases of violation may be filed against individuals.

He added that while people may also be sent to jail, he doesn’t want people to crowd courtrooms, more so the jails, that is why he opts for a more peaceful approach.

Domagoso also reminded Covid-19 marshals to keep their cool, not to shout at people in giving them warnings and be professional.

Meanwhile, as Manila reverted to MECQ, Domagoso said he is not imposing any liquor ban in the city but reiterated that drinking in public is not allowed.

