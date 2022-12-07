Manila City to inspect buildings following 5.3 quake

MANILA: The Manila City government will be inspecting structures including the Manila City Hall building on Arroceros, following a 5.3 earthquake that jolted Camarines Norte and parts of Meytro Manila on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawyer Princess Abante, chief of the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), said Mayor Honey Lacuna has directed the City Engineering office to inspect buildings in the city.

“The mayor has given a directive to City Engr. Andres to inspect all schools, housing projects, and hospitals, including the Manila City Hall following the earthquake that just happened,” she said in a message to reporters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Wednesday that a quake struck Tinaga Island, Camarines Norte on Dec.7.

The tectonic quake occurred at 1:05 p.m. with a depth of 1 kilomete

Source: Philippines News Agency