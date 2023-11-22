Manila Cathedral to hold ‘Red Wednesday’ Mass Nov. 29

The Manila Cathedral is set to hold a Mass for the annual commemoration of "Red Wednesday" on Nov. 29 to remind the faithful of the ongoing persecution against Christians around the world. In a social media post Wednesday, the Cathedral said the Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, secretary general of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, at 6 p.m. 'Let us unite ourselves in prayer for our persecuted and needy brothers and sisters suffering at this present moment,' it said. This year's Red Wednesday, themed 'Embracing Persecuted, Oppressed, and Needy Christians,' highlights 'the pastoral work of the Church in supporting Christians from various walks of life'. Fr. Jaime Marquez, administrator of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Philippines, invited the clergy and the faithful to join the event. 'If possible, the building façade of the Churches, schools, hospitals, houses and other institutions is to be illuminated and/or decorated in red,' he said in an article posted on the C BCP News website. 'The local Church may also encourage the faithful to wear red on that day as a remembrance for the shed blood of Christ on the Cross as persecuted and martyred and for the blood of our persecuted brethren,' he added. The ACN, a Catholic charity institution that supports persecuted and distressed Christians, launched the "Red Wednesday" campaign in 2015. The ACN said there are about 250 million Christians worldwide who live in environments where they face violent persecution, discrimination or restrictions on the practice of their faith. Source: Philippines News Agency