Manila Cathedral to get new rector in April

The Manila Cathedral has announced that its new head will be installed next month. In a social media post Monday, it said the installation of Rev. Msgr. Rolando dela Cruz will be on April 14 at 12:10 p.m. 'We are glad to announce the installation of Rev. Msgr. Rolando dela Cruz as the new rector of the Manila Metropolitan Cathedral and Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, the Mother Church of the Philippines…' the Cathedral said. It added that Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will preside the installation rites. Dela Cruz will succedd Fr. Reginald Malicdem, who served from July 2015 until November 2022. He is now the chaplain of the Our Lady of Hope Landmark Chapel and SM Makati Chapel, both in the City of Makati. Malicdem is also the Archdiocesan spokesperson, after the Cardinal appointed him to the post in 2022. Prior to his new assignment, Dela Cruz is the parish priest of San Fernando de Dilao Parish in Paco, Manila for over 12 years

Source: Philippines News Agency