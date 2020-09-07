Manila Cathedral opens doors for Feast of the Nativity of Mary

The Manila Cathedral or the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Intramuros, Manila will open its doors on Tuesday as Catholics celebrate the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In a Facebook post, the Cathedral said the public would be allowed to pray inside the church in the morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Two Holy Masses scheduled at 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. will accommodate only 80 people each. The slots for the said Masses are now full.

Mass attendees are required to wear face masks and face shields.

For those who cannot personally attend, the church’s eucharistic celebrations will be available online.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Emeritus of Manila Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales will lead the Healing Rosary for the World for this week.

“A reminder to everyone that our Healing Rosary for the World this week will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. as our gift for the birthday of Mama Mary,” the announcement read.

The event will be held at the St. Joseph Seniorate House in Lipa, Batangas. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency