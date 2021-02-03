Manila Cathedral offered as Covid-19 inoculation site

The Archdiocese of Manila has offered to help the Manila City government in its Covid-19 vaccination program by offering the Manila Cathedral as a vaccination site.

“We thank Bishop Pabillo and the leaders of the Church for offering us the cathedral as a vaccination site. Napakahalaga into (this is very important) because we need inoculation spaces,” Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said during his meeting with Manila Archdiocese Apostolic head Bishop Broderick Pabillo at the Pope Francis Hall of the Manila Cathedral on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Pabillo told Domagoso that the Manila Cathedral may be used as a vaccination site from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays.

Domagoso said while the city already identified vaccination sites, the offer of the Manila Archdiocese gave the city government more options.

He said Manila Cathedral will now be included in Manila’s vaccination roadmap.

“Mag-re-redesign kami ngayon ng aming mga plano para mas maraming ma-vaccinate sa lalong madaling panahon (We will now redesign our plans so that we will be able to vaccinate more people in a shorter time),” Domagoso said.

Aside from the Manila Cathedral, Pabillo said they are willing to offer other spaces in case the city government still needs them.

He said they will just wait for Domagoso to inform them of the dates and other facilities needed for the vaccination campaign.

Pabillo also expressed appreciation for the city’s vaccination plan.