Manila Cathedral cautions faithful vs. Covid-19 donation scam

The Manila Cathedral is warning the public against a scammer who is using the names of the church’s officials asking for financial support.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Manila Cathedral said people should not believe a letter sent by the scammer which was sent to a hospital in Lipa City, Batangas, asking for financial assistance particularly for the swab testing of Fr. Reginald Malicdem and Fr. Kali Pietre Llamado and their staff for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We were informed that a letter was sent to a hospital in Lipa City, Batangas, supposedly signed by us, Fr. Regie and Fr. Kali, asking for financial assistance for Covid-19 swab testing for us and our staff. This is a fake letter and our signatures are also fake,” it said.

Likewise, the public is urged to be cautious as the scammer is also texting people using Llamado’s name.

“Please beware of this kind of letters or requests for financial assistance. This is the fake email address and cellphone number that this scammer is using for your information: arzobispadodemanila@gmail.com and 0966-5338843,” the Manila Cathedral added.

Meanwhile, an official of the social action arm of the Archdiocese of Manila also warned the public against individuals or groups that are collecting membership fees for them to be able to supposedly get financial assistance.

“Since last week, we have been receiving complaints that some people have been going around collecting membership fees to qualify for the alleged “financial assistance” from Caritas Manila. Please be informed that we do not collect any membership fees,” Caritas Manila executive director Fr. Anton Pascual said in an interview over church-run Radio Veritas.

He added that they are not providing financial assistance amounting to PHP5,000 to PHP10,000.

Pascual urged the public to report to them through the following numbers 8-562 00 20 to 25 local 131 or send them a private message at Islas-Caritas Manila page or Caritas Islas Facebook account, if they were able to encounter individuals asking donations for the Caritas Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency