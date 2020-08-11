Manila businesses told to sell face shields at fair price

The Bureau of Permits of the city of Manila on Tuesday urged business owners to sell face shields at a reasonable price.

In a statement, Levi Facundo, director of the Bureau of Permits, warned owners of business establishments selling overpriced face shields at PHP100 per piece.

“It is not the right time to take advantage of the public,” he said.

He said the public is having financial difficulties as workers have been lost their jobs due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Currently, the Department of Trade and Industry has not issued any official suggested retail price (SRP) for face shields, but its selling price should not go beyond PHP25, Facundo said.

Once an SRP for face shield is released, he said his office will strictly monitor its pricing in all business establishments in Manila.

Hee advised consumers to take extra precaution in buying medical equipment like face shields, especially online, saying his office also received reports of online scammers.

“If you feel na ang isang nagbebenta ay hindi legit o hindi kaya nag-o-overprice, (If you feel that the seller is not legitimate or is overpricing),” let us know. We will coordinate with DTI, we will send them show cause order, and pagpapaliwanagin natin (we will ask them to explain)”.

He said businesses that will be caught selling face shields above the SRP will be issued a show-cause order.

Meanwhile, the Market Administration Office of Manila continues with the distribution of free face shields for vendors in different public markets.

This is still part of the city’s effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency