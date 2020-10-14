Manila Bay dolomite not washed out, only covered by ‘black sand’

The dolomite “white sand” overlay was not washed out from the Manila Bay but was only covered by black sand caused by the recent rains in the metropolis, an official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said on Wednesday.

“Wala pong na wash out, hindi po nabawasan yung ating white dolomite ang nadagdagan tayo ng black sand galing sa ilalim ng dagat (Nothing was washed out, the black sand from the sea were instead washed in),” DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said during a Laging Handa public briefing aired over state-run PTV4.

Antiporda said the agency showed to the media during a visit in Manila Bay that about two to three inches of black sand were “washed in” due to the recent rains, and have settled on top of the dolomite white sand.

He added that beachfront, nourished areas or natural beaches should be regularly maintained and cleaned.

In the case of the Manila Bay, Antiporda explained that the project is still under the jurisdiction of its contractor and have not yet been fully paid.

He said the public should wait for the completion of the project.

That’s the time, he said, to ask them in case the project was not done according to the contract.

Mangroves not fit for beachfront

On comments of experts from the University of the Philippines (UP) that mangroves should be planted in Manila Bay instead of laying over “white sand” on a portion of the bay, Antiporda said all the projects at the bay area have their own place.

He said that mangroves are located in the Las Piñas – Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) area including Bataan, Cavite and Baseco where the wetlands are located.

“You cannot put it in the middle of the baywalk area wherein it will destroy the landscape, hindi magandang tingnan and at the same time hindi mabubuhay dito sa lugar na to yung mangrove (it will not be pleasant to the eyes and at the same time the mangroves will not survive in the area),” Antiporda said.

He added that the DENR also has another project in Baseco where they will plant ‘Nilad’ where the name of ‘Maynila’ came from.

‘Willing to coordinate’

Meanwhile, Antiporda said that they are willing to coordinate with UP as long as consultation is for free.

He said the DENR has spent so much for consultation fees to UP from 2016 to present.

“In their offer to help, as long as it’s for free we will accept it, because based on my study, DENR paid UP almost half a billion only for consultation and without any infrastructure,” Antiporda said.

He said UP does not have the right to take a swipe at the project because they were paid for their services.

With this, Antiporda called the attention of the Commission on Audit to check into UP’s finances.

“We are now calling the attention of the Commission on Audit to conduct an audit against UP, especially UP Marine Science Institute on all the funds we paid them. One particular project was in 2016 where we paid them PHP220 million without any infrastructure. Where did that fund go? Please explain that to the public because they might think that your services are free,” a fuming Antiporda said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Moreover, Antiporda invited all the critics of the project to personally visit and see the area before coming up with allegations not based on facts.

