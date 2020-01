Four flights between Manila and Basco, Batanes were canceled on Sunday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority reported.

These flights were Skyjet (M8) 816/817, and CebGo (DG) 6009/6010 Manila-Basco-Manila.

The weather bureau earlier forecast light rains over Batanes, and moderate to strong winds to prevail over northern Luzon.

The northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon, it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency