Manila archdiocese to establish 24/7 confession chapel

The Archdiocese of Manila is planning to open a confession chapel that would be accessible to the faithful round-the-clock. Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said the archdiocese will establish the Divine Mercy Chapel at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Minor Seminary Complex in Makati City soon. "We envisioned that this can be a place where anytime a person can avail himself of the Sacrament of Reconciliation," he said in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas Wednesday. The Cardinal noted that the 24/7 confession chapel will be helpful as the public will be able to make a confession anytime. "God has always been waiting for the preeminent moment when a person can feel, can do, and can approach the Sacrament of Reconciliation," Advincula added. Confession or reconciliation is a sacrament where the faithful seek forgiveness for offenses committed against God by acknowledging their sins, expressing sorrow, and making reparation. A groundbreaking ceremony for the chapel was recently held which was led by the Manila Archbishop. The complex is located along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) near MRT Guadalupe Station

Source: Philippines News Agency