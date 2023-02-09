Manila archdiocese gets new vicar general

MANILA: Former Manila Cathedral rector, Fr. Reginald Malicdem, has been named as Vicar General and Vice Moderator Curiae of the Archdiocese of Manila.

According to a circular released by the Chancery office on Thursday, Jose Cardinal Advincula appointed the priest to his new post.

“I am pleased to inform you that His Eminence Jose F. Cardinal Advincula appointed Rev. Fr. Reginald R. Malicdem as Vicar General and Vice Moderator Curiae of the Archdiocese of Manila,” said Vice Chancellor Fr. Carmelo Arada, Jr.

“The appointment will take effect on February 15, 2023,” he added.

It said that as Vicar General, Malicdem will assist the Archbishop in the governance of the archdiocese.

On the other hand, as Vice Moderator Curiae, together with the Moderator Curiae, the priest "under the authority of the bishop, is to coordinate those things which pertain to the treatment of administrative affairs and to take care that the other members of the curia properly fulfill the office entrusted to them".

“Rev. Msgr. Jose Clemente Ignacio will continue to serve as Vicar General and Moderator Curiae of the Archdiocese of Manila,” the circular said.

Malicdem served as the rector of the Manila Cathedral from July 2015 until November 2022.

He is the chaplain of Our Lady of Hope Landmark Chapel and SM Makati Chapel, both in the City of Makati.

The priest is also the Archdiocesan spokesperson after Advincula appointed him to the post early this year

Source: Philippines News Agency