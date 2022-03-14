﻿Manila archbishop to lead Mass for peace, Russia’s conversion

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula will be leading a “Mass for World Peace and Ukraine” in Mandaluyong City on Sunday for the conflict in the eastern European nation to end soon.

The Mass will start at 5 p.m. to pray for the conversion of Russia which started the attack on February 24, safety of all people in the two nations, and souls of those who died in the ongoing conflict.

The Mass will be also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Our Lady of Fatima Parish.

Quoting the United Nations, the Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday that at least 564 civilians have been killed and 957 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

More than 2.5 million people have fled to neighboring countries, with about two million more estimated to be displaced inside Ukraine.

“Russian troops have not let our aid into the city and continue to torture our people. Tomorrow we will try again, try again to send food, water, and medicine,” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message via the Telegram instant messaging service.

Source: Philippines News Agency