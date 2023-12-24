Manila Announces Recovery of All 18 JN.1 Covid-19 Cases Detected in the Philippines

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has reported the detection and subsequent recovery of all 18 cases of the JN.1 Covid-19 strain. These cases were identified through genomic sequencing, indicating the country's ongoing surveillance and response to the pandemic.

According to Philippines News Agency, the collected samples for these cases ranged from November 16 to December 3. The health agency reassured that there has been no notable uptick in the number or severity of Covid-19 cases in relation to JN.1. This observation is particularly significant as it indicates the strain's manageable impact on public health.

The DOH clarified that JN.1 is not classified among the "variants of concern" as per current scientific understanding. It is categorized as a subvariant of Omicron, with no evidence suggesting increased severity or unusual clinical presentation compared to other strains. Furthermore, there's no indication that JN.1 spreads more rapidly than existing variants.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized JN.1 as a "variant of interest." This classification calls for close monitoring and research by epidemiologists and scientists globally. The WHO has observed a significant number of JN.1 cases in countries including France, Singapore, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. Additionally, smaller incidences have been recorded in China and the Indian State of Kerala.

The DOH continues to advocate for robust preventive measures against Covid-19, especially in light of the holiday season and associated gatherings. These measures include wearing face masks, ensuring good airflow and adequate ventilation in indoor spaces, covering coughs, and prioritizing vaccination, particularly for high-risk and vulnerable groups. The agency emphasizes that these steps are crucial in preventing a surge in influenza-like and other respiratory illnesses.