Manila announces closure of several roads for Santo Niño feast

MANILA: Several roads near the two Santo Niño parishes in Tondo and Pandacan in the country's capital will be closed for the celebration of its feast this weekend.

In an advisory on Friday, the Manila Public Information Office said vehicles are not allowed in several areas for the holding of the Lakbayaw and Buling Buling 2023.

For the Lakbayaw, the following roads will be closed from Jan. 14 to 15:

- Stretch of N. Zamora St. from Moriones St. to Chacon St.

- Stretch of Sta. Maria St. from Moriones St. to Morga St.

- Stretch of J. Nolasco St. from Morga St. to N. Zamora St.

- Stretch of Morga St. from Asuncion St. to Juan Luna St.

- Stretch of Ortega St. from Asuncion St. to Soliman St.

- Stretch of Lakandula St. from Asuncion St. to llaya St.

- Stretch of llaya St. from Lakandutla St. to CM. Recto Ave.

- Stretch of Chacon St. from Cano St. to N. Zamora St.

- Stretch of Soliman St. from Morga St. to Ortega St. / N.Zamora St.

The public may use the following alternate routes:

-All vehicles utilizing J. Nolasco St. proceeding to Tondo Church shall turn right to Morga St., straight to Tuazon St., to Wagas St., or left to Asuncion St. to CM. Recto Ave. to point of destination.

-All vehicles coming from Pritil utilizing N. Zamora St. shall turn left to Moriones St. to Juan Luna St. to point of destination.

-All vehicles utilizing C.M. Recto Ave. / Asuncion St. shall turn left to Lakandula St. to point of destination.

On the other hand, the following roads will be closed for the Buling-Buling event on Saturday from 6 a.m. onwards.

- Stretch of Jesus St. from Quirino Ave. to Palumpong St.

- Stretch of Palumpong St. from Jesus St. to Beata St.

- Stretch of Beata St. from Jesus St. to T. Claudio St.

- Stretch of E. Zamora St. from Quirino Ave. to Hilium St.

- Stretch of ML. Carreon St. from T. Claudio St. to Pedro Gil St.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes which are the following: All vehicles intending to utilize the stretch of Jesus St. coming from Mabini Bridge (Nagtahan) shall go straight to Pres. Quirino Ave. to point of destination.

All vehicles intending to utilize the stretch of E. Zamora St. coming from Pres. Quirino Ave shall go straight to Mabini Bridge or left to P. Guazon St. to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from Paco-Sta. Mesa Bridge/Interlink intending to utilize the stretch of Beata St. to Palumpong St. shall go straight to Pres. Quirino Ave. to point of destination.

Lakbayaw and Buling Buling are both dance festivals being held in honor of the child Jesus Christ.

Source: Philippines News Agency